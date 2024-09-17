Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new takeaway in Poulton has been attracting rave reviews from local foodies so I decided to see what all the fuss was about.

I’d never tried Lebanese food - simply because I had been given the option.

But this exotic fare has won over locals in Poulton in their droves, so I couldn’t wait to see what Edwin’s was all about.

When I arrived at Edwin, I wanted to try some of everything, so I ordered one of the specials. I ordered the Mezze Box with Lebanese chicken, halloumi, falafel, rice, flatbread, salad, lentil slaw, salsa, and hummus.

There were also an option to add lamb and fries.

I was very excited while waiting for the food because the takeaway smelt amazing. I was genuinely excited to give the food a whirl as I love trying new and different flavours.

When it arrived, I was thrilled with the portion size.

I tried the halloumi first and really enjoyed it. It was very soft, and with the mango and passionfruit-based sauce, it was not too salty, which can be a problem with halloumi.

Excited to try everything, I tried the flatbread, which was very soft and covered in the same sauce, which I loved!

The next part of the dish I tried was the Lebanese chicken, which was cooked perfectly and had lots of spice and the sweet sauce. While my order was being made, I chatted with the team who told me most of the recipes at the takeaway were family recipes or were heavily influenced by their mother's recipes.

I enjoyed the falafel part of the meal and the combination of the tasty falafel and the sweet mango and passionfruit sauce. The contrast between the different flavours was delicious.

Everything was seasoned, and the sauce was amazing. I especially enjoyed the yoghurt with the salad in the box, which was lighter and very refreshing after having the chicken and the falafel. The salad itself tasted fresh as well.

The cherry on top of the cake was the baklava, which, as I have a sweet tooth, I loved. It was very sweet, and the pastry was lovely.

I can confidently say that I will return to Edwin Street Food and if you haven’t been yet - then make sure you give it a try.

Five out of five.