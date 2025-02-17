As someone who hasn’t been to any type of museum since my school days, I was excited and intrigued to be invited to test out the new illusions museum in Manchester.

Opening to rave reviews last September Museum of Illusions is an interactive, mind-bending attraction which is still in its infancy but has already become a must-visit destination.

Welcome to the Museum of Illusions Manchester! | Kelly May Cull

It is the first UK location for the world's 'largest and fastest-growing private museum chain' where seeing is most defintely believing.

Situated on bustling Market Street, next door to Tesco, the museum is set to become a permanent fixture in Manchester's cultural scene.

With over 65 unique exhibits, it offers a blend of fun and education that appeals to visitors of all ages.

Armed with my friend Kelly and some caffeine, we make our way to the front doors at 10am on a Saturday morning to find it is already busy with excited children and their families.

Upon entering the building we are greeted by a friendly hostess who takes our names and directs us to the free lockers to safely place our stuff.

The tour itself is akin to a maze with many trails and friendly staff on hand to lend some advice or take a picture.

What sets the Museum of Illusions apart is its ability to go beyond entertainment as it is also an educational experience, offering visitors the chance to dive into the fascinating science behind illusions.

Look closer! | Kelly May Cull

Fun puzzles adorn the walls informing you what to do to try and solve them.

Various rooms are also waiting to be explored such as the Reversed Room, which creates a tram-inspired illusion, the Following Eyes Illusion, featuring a famous Manchester persona, and the Building Illusion, which invites visitors to ‘hang’ from an iconic Manchester building. The latter is no doubt the most ‘Insta-worthy’ one!

Someone has fed me after midnight! | Kelly May Cull

There is also the Infinity Room - a kaleidoscopic space where imagination runs wild, a room like the Gremlins were you ‘multiply’, and a seat that creates the illusion that you have stumbled upon the home of the giant in Jack and the Beanstalk.

The one thing I didn’t account for/like however was the dizzying sensation that accompanied many rooms.

Like a bat! | Kelly May Cull

The Votex Tunnel left me feeling like I was the action hero in an Indiana Jones’ movie trying to navigate my way across a shaky bridge.

It gives the illusion of just being an ‘easy’ bridge to walk over before it starts shaking from side to side.

It challenges your balance and makes you laugh, with a variety of incredible holograms and illusions that push the limits of perception.

Needless to say I would not make a good action hero as I was gripping on for dear life and the walls at the end of the tunnel were used to steady myself and to focus on trying not to be dizzy.

There is also a gift shop at the end of the tour which offers a range of souvenirs, from illusion-themed puzzles and mind-bending books to illusion socks and optical illusion notebooks to take home as a keepsake.

Seeing is believing! | Kelly May Cull

Back on ‘safe’ ground, I went for a coffee happy in the knowledge that my wavvy sensations had stayed behind in the museum.

The trail takes around 60 minutes in total and is definitely a must try experience that you could bring any of your friends/family/children and their friends to for a unique day out.

To find out more including ticket prices click HERE.