I tried two of Lancaster's award-winning gins and there was a clear winner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With news of Lancaster Spirits Co winning not one but two international awards at the London International Spirits competition for their impressive gin, I decided to put them to the test.

With news of Lancaster Spirits Co winning not one but two international awards at the London International Spirits competition for their impressive gin, digital reporter Emma Downey decided to put them to the test.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The distillery's Firecracker Gin was presented with a silver award, and their Raspberry and Rose Gin collected a bronze award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a Hendricks lover I decided to go in with an open mind and was pleasantly surprised by both - although one came out the clear winner as it hits you in the face - but in a pleasant way!

Armed with my ingredients, I put them both to the test.

READ MORE:

Read More Butlin's interested in buying abandoned holiday resorts off rival Pontins

First up was the Firecracker gin. The name made me a tad nervous but, upon taking the first sip, I understand where it gets the name from as it hits you akin to the first sip of morning coffee.

Firecracker is a spirit for true gin lovers. Stormy, complex and simmering with fragrant pine and earthy forest notes, a zing of citrus, exotic spices and notes of notes of vanilla that linger long after you have had the first sip that will leave you craving more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As someone who likes a no-fuss, straight-to-the-point gin, flavoured gins are not usually my thing.

From this to this.

However the Raspberry and Rose gin, although still not swaying me to the flavoured side, was easy on the palate with floral notes of raspberries and rose petals - a flavoured gin lover’s dream if you will.

While Hendricks still holds my heart, I could make room for some Firecracker gin in it!

Suggested serves for both gins:

50ml Firecracker, 150ml tonic (Fever Tree classic of classic light tonic works well) - high ball glass, ice cubes, add gin, add tonic, stir, add a ribbon of cucumber to the side of the glass, garnish with a wheel of fresh orange and serve. 50ml Raspberry & Rose, 150ml tonic (Fever Tree classic of classic light tonic works well), high ball glass, ice cubes, add gin, add tonic, stir, garnish with 4-6 fresh raspberries and serve.