Expert says never do these things when cleaning suede or leather bags

If you have been unfortunate enough to see your luxury bag on the receiving end of spillages and dirt, there are some things you should never do when attempting to clean your item, as well as ways to prevent damage in the first place.

In the world of online advice it can be tempting to follow advice offered ad hoc on social media, this could lead to costly mistakes being made. Charlie Cooke, Assistant Press Manager at luxury handbag brand Fairfax & Favor has put together some expert tips on what never to do when you are dealing with damage to your luxury bag.

Last Christmas saw the gifting of high quality items, with premium handbags being a favourite gift for loved ones to purchase. If you have received a premium quality handbag in leather or suede recently, it is important to know how to care for your new item and keep it in the best condition.

Know how to care for your leather or suede handbag. Photo: Unsplash

Charlie Cooke, Assistant Press Manager at luxury handbag brand Fairfax & Favor has put together some expert tips on what never to do when you are dealing with damage to your luxury bag. Take a look below:

Never hang your handbag up to dry

If your bag has become wet you should never hang it up to dry out. For leather or suede bags, the fabrics may become distorted due to the pressure put on the handles from hanging. This can lead to misshaping over time and permanently alter your handbag.

Never leave your bag in the sun

Sun damage is irreparable to your handbag once it has occurred. Leaving your accessory in direct sunlight can lead to bleaching of the fabrics, irreversibly changing the colour of your handbag. Sun damage may also lead to cracks in leather as the fabric becomes dried out. You should always ensure your handbags are stored safely out of the sun’s reach.

Never neglect your dust bag

Dust bags are provided for good reason, they ensure long-term protection for your new accessory to prolong its lifespan in premium condition. As described in the name, dust bags offer a protective layer to save your item from building up dust and being subject to scratches. The dust bag can save damage from occurring before it happens so it’s always encouraged to make use of dust bags provided with your luxury items. Items are also recommended to be stored in the box they arrived in for added protection from external damage.

Never use harsh chemicals

It is of paramount importance to proceed with caution when your item becomes stained or damaged. It may be tempting to reach for off-the-shelf cleaning products but these can be hazardous to your premium item. Many products contain ingredients such as acetone or rubbing alcohol, these will strip materials of their colour and cause changes to the fabric texture. It is always best to consult an expert or the manufacturer before putting any cleaning products on your bag and avoid using any products where possible.

Never drench your item in water

This could be a perilous mistake for your handbag. Suede is easily damaged by water, making excessive volumes of water extremely harmful to your bag. Water stains suede and causes it to lose its natural oils, making it more supple and weakening the fabric. It may also lead to colour leak. Leather bags are also at risk, as large amounts of water may strip away the natural oils of the fabric, leading to the exterior becoming dry and brittle. You should take care when exposing your handbag to excessive water, such as heavy rain, in addition to always avoiding placing it in lots of water to clean.

Never put your items in your washing machine

The pressure and duration of a washing machine cycle will be overwhelming to your handbag. As mentioned above, the water will cause stress to leather or suede items and damage these fabrics. Distortion, cracking and weakening of the materials are all risks of putting your premium bag in the washing machine. Your accessory may also be damaged in the drum of the machine as it spins, leading to scratches or more exhaustive damage.

Never dry your item with hot air

For more delicate materials such as suede, hot air can lead to burns on the material and irreparable damage. High quality leather or suede fabrics should be handled with care, as hot air can lead to drying out of either fabric and cause cracks or distortion. Heat from a hair dryer or tumble dryer can also melt some fibres or materials and expand metals, so it is always best to keep your handbag away from any heat at all times and air dry if needed.

What you can do

Follow the manufacturer's advice at all times. You can usually clean dried dirt or marked fibres on suede using a soft suede brush, brushing in the direction of the suede. With leather, clean marks with a neutral-coloured microfibre cloth and leave it to dry naturally. Remove mud and dirt immediately to stop moisture being drawn from the leather. Always read the directions of the care product, and test on an inconspicuous area first.