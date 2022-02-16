We owe a great debt to volunteers writes Andy Mitchell

Fleetwood museum

I interviewed Ben Whittaker at Fleetwood Museum (pictured), who told me that with just weeks before they reopen for the 2022 season, they need all hands on deck to keep the attraction going all summer.

Ben explained that he needed help running the café, as well as locals who know Fleetwood well, to take visitors on tours of the Museum.

It’s marvellous that so many of our charitable organisations are striking up again, some of them after a two year break. However, it’s apparent that not all of those who were volunteering in key roles back in 2019 are back at their posts this year. Times move on, of course, and some will have moved on to other interests.

This is why this year its vital that the armies of volunteers are replenished with new members this spring.

Another Fleetwood attraction is set to come bouncing back in July… The Transport Festival, or Tram Sunday as we know it. Terry Rogers the Chairman told the BBC that he needs marshals, helpers and all sorts of people to get involved, and they need to get their names down now.

Volunteering runs right through Fylde coast life, and we owe a great debt to those who help to keep these events going. I’ve mentioned before the great work being carried out by Paul Galley and his team at Blackpool Transport to clean up the tram shed and turn it into a new destination attraction called “Tramtown”. What many people don’t realise, is that all the heritage trams you see out on the Prom are also run by unpaid volunteers doing it for the love of it.

Scout and Guide groups are back up and running, and of course the whole organisation is run on a voluntary basis. They get rewarded with certificates and badges, but not money…yet they keep coming back week after week. If you fancy yourself running a museum café, or maybe the RNLI shop, or even driving a tram this year…get your name down… you may surprise yourself with your hidden talents!