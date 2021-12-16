Together... but on seperate tables writes Roy Edmonds

Ian Midgeley

We were at the North Euston Hotel’s glittering Thursday afternoon Tea Dance, waltzing in sequence to the talents of genial keyboard wizard Ian Midgley (pictured). But our good friends there, in the chandelier-lit ballroom, were all seated at a separate table.

She Who Knows and I were selflessly self-isolating, you see, as we’ve had our first winter colds for a couple of years. We’ve now recovered but didn’t want to worry the others. They were old and wise enough to understand – kindly blowing us socially distanced kisses.

However, our cheeriest pal - dapper dance man and unpaid comedian Harry - did warn newcomers they might need a clear Covid test to join their throng. His caring wife Barbara, however, explained he was only joking. Besides, we’re well short of the 500 crowd limit in latest pandemic rules.

It was the last dance of 2021 at this fine Fleetwood hotel, with its landmark curved façade overlooking Lakeland peaks and Morecambe Bay (where our talented maestro hails from).

Afterwards we – and many others at separate tables - enjoyed an excellent meal in the hotel’s stylish Bay restaurant. The generous fayre was beautifully prepared, presented and served by the friendly staff.

There are other excellent venues, of course, along the length of our wonderful holiday coastline. How fortunate we are, not needing to travel far for our entertainment on the Fylde!

As we emerged finally into the crisp December air of the Esplanade, it was to breathe more clearly and appreciatively. Now, we’re looking forward to much more fun – and sharing of tables – in a better New Year.

Best wishes to you all.

