Review: These competing crime dramas result in a curious case of spot the difference

And the parallels didn’t end there – sulky teenage daughters, ineffectual male characters, dogged detectives and men with beards all pitched up in both series, which meant that sometimes it was a little difficult to remember which show you were watching.

The fact that neither series turned into anything particularly memorable didn’t help. Having seen all the episodes of both The Pact and Innocent, it’s safe to say they’re exactly that – safe.

Solidly written, solidly performed, nothing to startle the horses. The Pact starts with that crime thriller staple, the desperate run through a dark wood, before flashing back to ‘some weeks earlier’. It improves from a clichéd start, however, until a final twist which seems to come from nowhere.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katherine Kelly faces a hostile press in ITV drama Innocent

Innocent, meanwhile, starts promisingly, but then gets bogged down in suspects, and the lies they tell, before another final twist which again seems a bit of a cheat.

As undemanding viewing goes, The Pact and Innocent were the same – just okay. Let’s hope for something completely different next time.

If you want difference, look to the breakout star of series 11 of Taskmaster (C4, Thurs, 9pm), Mike Wozniak. A man in a bank manager’s brown suit who is capable of the oddest, funniest flights of fancy.

Laura Fraser and Jason Hughes starred in the new BBC drama The Pact this week