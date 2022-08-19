Review: Despite the presence of Sean Bean and Nicola Walker, new BBC series Marriage makes material for a divorce

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unfortunately, like a relationship headed for the rocks, me and Marriage just couldn’t get on.

Despite having Nicola Walker and Sean Bean as long-time married couple Emma and Ian – two of the best low-key actors you could dream of – this four-part series had a really odd, queasy undercurrent that I still can’t quite put my finger on.

From daughter Jessica’s controlling new boyfriend Adam, through Emma’s oleaginous boss Jamie to the obvious bad blood between Emma, her father and her brother, many of the supporting characters were just really unpleasant, and left you watching on the edge of your seat, sure that something bad was about to happen.

Sean Bean and Nicola Walker star in new BBC series Marriage

I defy you to watch a scene between Jamie and his firm’s new intern, tasting wine in Jamie’s flat, without feeling a shudder run down your spine.

And then there is Ian’s slightly odd behaviour around women – the receptionist at the leisure centre, a fellow job interviewee. If you didn’t know him, you’d definitely keep on eye on him.

The script is sharp on those micro-aggressions that mean nothing in the early stages of a relationship, but gradually go on to represent everything you’ve come to dislike about your partner – even if it just an obsession with jacket potatoes – while Walker and Bean are excellent as two people who have lost all their confidence.

But I couldn’t get past that weird atmosphere, and while I’m sure it’s not you, it’s me, I’m afraid me and Marriage are heading for a divorce.

Amelia Clarkson stars as Wren in the new BBC3 horror drama Red Rose, filmed on location in Lancashire

‘Phwoar!’, ‘Gwah!’, ‘Ha Ha!’, ‘Ooooh!’… yes, walking exclamation mark Gregg Wallace is back with his antipodean oppo John Torode on Celebrity Masterchef (BBC1, Tues/Weds 8pm, Fri, 9pm). It’s good watching Chris Eubank boil a butternut squash, but goodness me it does go on a bit. Watch on iPlayer to skip Gregg’s grunts.