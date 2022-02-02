Plenty of time to daydream writes Andy Mitchell

Heavy traffic

I travel at different times of the day, yet, with the possible exception of late night, always seem to find myself in the queue.

It gives my mind a chance to run rampant working out what is actually going on. The signs along the way prompt some thoughts. “130 men working on your new bypass” is one of my favourites. I start counting them just to make sure. Little dots of orange marked off in my mind as I crawl past at 5 miles an hour. Did I count that one twice? Oh that one’s climbed into a digger and I can’t see him now.

The roulette wheel that is Skipool roundabout looms large and I take a moment to really concentrate on how it works.

I note that the widened bit has now been tarmaced, but now sits two feet higher than the rest of the road. How are they going to make it even?

Through the roundabout comes intrigue and drama. More of the 130 orange workers swarm about in diggers, whilst some have done some intriguing things with metal and concrete where the road crosses the river.

It’s at this point you glance left and spare a thought for the poor people who live at that lovely chocolate box cottage which used to be at the bottom of a lane, but is now about to find itself on the doorstep of a petrol station and a massive interchange.

No time to stop though, the pace is picking up as we head towards Singleton lights. Another electronic sign amuses me. “We are working in the fields” it proclaims. “You may not always see us!” My mind takes off again, wondering if there are hoards of forest folk all living secretly behind trees just like in Pogles Wood when we were kids. “Archaeology works at Lodge Lane!” cries another sign. I wonder if Tony Robinson has uncovered a Roman village under the Post Office?

Time to stop day dreaming and get to Blackburn.