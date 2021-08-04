On-line learning is still going writes Andy Mitchell

Coronation Street, Rita and Alan Bradley

It was a couple of years ago when Mark Bradley, a senior member of staff at the Fleetwood school, came up with the plan to save one of the trams which had been in a private collection on the docks at Fleetwood.

Originally, the scheme had been to use the collection for a new visitor attraction based in the port, but sadly it hadn’t come to fruition.

The collection included the famous double decker tram that finished off arch baddie, Alan Bradley, in Coronation Street 32 years ago.

Back then, you may remember, the tram had made its way along the Prom as Rita Fairclough had escaped Alan’s clutches (right) and ran across the tracks by the Strand Hotel. She was lucky, he wasn’t, and the rest, as they say is soap history.

Fast forward 30 years, and the tram was life expired and sitting on the docks. Rossall’s own Mr Bradley (no relation!) was now planning to move a tram into the grounds at the school to create a new resource and focal point. The Alan Bradley tram was considered for moving to school, but maybe it might have been a little TOO big!

In the end, the double decker plan was abandoned in favour of a single decker.

On Monday morning, workmen assembled at the fish dock, armed with a low loader. The 40ft long carriage was lifted over the fence at the compound by an enormous crane, and it set off on its journey up Amounderness Way.

Track bed and rails had all been installed on a lawn in the grounds and the tram was, again, craned into place, and the precious cargo managed to wind its way through Rossall’s historic grounds.

It’s so lovely to see these old trams saved in quirky ways. The children at Anchorsholme Primary have also had a single decker tram at their school for a few years.

It’s hoped this latest tram will become a multi-use area for students, and all it needs now is a coat of paint, and as the man on the loudspeaker says… “The next stop is, Rossall School!”