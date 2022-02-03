Let’s be proud... and hopeful writes Roy Edmonds

Conservatives will visit in March to our new conference centre at the Gardens site. This news reminded me of reporting on political conferences years ago, for this newspaper – and some of the amusing and curious incidents involved.

There was the time Prime Minister Jim Callaghan was appealing to strike-bound firemen, at a private meeting, as I waited outside following a tip-off. When Big Jim emerged he mistook me for his driver and asked, “Got the car ready?” Unfortunately, before I could think to answer, two Special Branch officers stepped in as escorts.

Or the TUC conference when union chief Joe Gormley cheerfully said I could have an interview, but first I’d have to join his drinks session with leading miners. I did so, but later had trouble reading back my shorthand.

Perhaps my favourite conference tale was about the Cabinet dining at the Winter Gardens when the Gazette arrived to take a picture. Wily PM Harold Wilson made ministers hide their large cigars, including his own - to be replaced by that familiar, homely pipe - then swap their brandies for beers. It would look better to Labour voters.

By the way, if touring our superb Winter Gardens, look out for the tiny Sir Harold Room near the Baronial and Spanish Halls. Many think this was named after Wilson. He may have used it, but its name actually honoured former Gazette editor-in-chief and Tower Company director, Sir Harold Grime, who wined and dined the famous and influential there.

We can be proud of Blackpool’s rich history but also more hopeful, now, for our future.

