Getting back in the Saddle for Roy Edmonds

Roy Edmonds book

Showaddywaddy had them dancing in the aisles at Lowther Theatre, Lytham, despite the audience being mostly grey-pound spenders. The veteran band, too, revelled in this party atmosphere and lack of pandemic restrictions.

At my Great Marton neighbourhood pub, the Saddle Inn, it was a quieter affair this last weekend, with many Seasider fans down south following the town team. But I can report that Blackpool’s oldest pub still has plenty of atmosphere. Hopefully, its famous coal fires will crackle again this autumn and winter, when the locals’ craic gets fully going.

This brings me round, neatly, to my latest book – a novel which combines a modern-day mystery (in what’s now termed the ‘cosy’-thriller genre) and a period romance. Local history buffs will be pleased to hear its full of colour dating back from the present day to Civil-War years.

I also wished to pay tribute to one of the coast’s most historic areas, along with its many memorable characters over years. Sadly, even more of those are no longer with us – either because of the coronavirus, other afflictions or just old age. But I wanted to restore some of these much-loved personalities in this uplifting novel, with respect and much affection. I hope that works out as planned and have a number of sources I thank for the artwork and information.

The novel’s called ‘Saddle Sore!’ and subtitled ‘The Prodigal Returns’. I hope it will be a pleasure to readers and yet another tonic after our months of constraint and isolation.

How good it is to again celebrate our lovely holiday coast, where we are so lucky to reside!

* Roy’s books are on Kindle and paperbacks from FeedARead.com, Amazon or Waterstones. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.