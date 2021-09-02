Feels like old times are back writes Roy Edmonds

Tom Jones

Sunshine blessed crowds of visitors and there was a spectacular Red Arrows display in our azure skies while, come evening, the stars came out to play.

Leading the holiday-coast party at Lytham Hall were Tom Jones (pictured) and Russell Watson while, beside Blackpool’s award-winning Stanley Park, the resort’s enterprising cricket club hosted a weekend starring the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and then Hacienda Classical.

At home in Great Marton, we could enjoy the sounds with feet up in our back-garden, as well as strains from still nearer – thanks to a music concert at Blackpool’s oldest inn, The Saddle. It was great to hear the cricket club’s newly-established event was ‘a resounding success’.

What a weekend! Also what a fine effort from the many hard-working locals who helped put these shows on our proud resort and coast’s attractions map.

This weekend, though, we residents still have some treats in store. The concert marquee remains at Blackpool Cricket Club and, from Friday lunch, will house its popular annual real-ale and gin festival. So much was missed over last summer, it cheers the spirit to see normal life returning and people able to enjoy themselves at last.

Along with all the fun and music there, the cricket club’s first team will be making a final stand to win the league championship which, hopefully, will be presented after the game on Saturday against Cumbrian visitors Netherfield.

Like so much more we take for granted and which enhances our lives, the event depends on the hard work and commitment of many volunteers. So the least we can do is get down there and support them – with cheers raised.

What’s more, the sun promises to shine, too!

