Capturing the Christmas spirit writes Roy Edmonds

New book by Roy Edmonds

It all makes you feel like putting up your feet and settling down by the fireside, which seems the best place to be now.

Fortunately, you can still ‘socialise’ these days – with a phone call, email or app message; even adding pictures, ‘face’ time or videos.

Some light, upbeat reading is also just the ticket. I’m enjoying a murder/mystery light thriller where the Queen herself gets to investigate; but have also managed to get a book of my own out for Christmas and New Year.

It’s something different to my usual Sam Stone thriller/romances, or books of humorous memoir, inspired by an unusual dream. This novel’s entitled ‘The A-Z Of Life’ (pictured). It’s aimed at all ages although, owing to romance in there too, recommended for 14 and over.

Hopefully, it captures that wonderful Christmas spirit, which we love – though ours will be a quiet affair this year, like many other people’s.

According to its blurb, The ‘A-Z’ is, “An uplifting novel on the creating of a modern-day Eden in an inner-city demolition site, which will lift the spirits of all ages – particularly those challenged in the A-Z of life.”

The paperback edition, from FeedARead.com sponsored by the British Arts Council, has occasional sketch illustrations; all available, too, on Kindle, or shortly from Waterstones.

The story is of a baby, left on the doorstep of a run-down children’s home, who grows to take on an historic challenge – and romantic pursuit too. The characters are vivid and humorously drawn. It’s a book which I hope will breathe healthy charm into your Christmas too!

* Read Roy’s books in paperback at FeedARead.com, also on Amazon Kindle or through Waterstones.