Adding a touch of sparkle with Roy Edmonds

Tower ballroom

The popular Strictly is back on telly, to add some glitter for coming winter nights – along, of course, with Blackpool’s extended Lights. Meanwhile, She Who Knows will be sparkling once again in the coast ballrooms – where many grand hotels are welcoming a return to afternoon tea dances.

It’s been so long, owing to Covid, we’ve forgotten some 30-odd sequence dances learned over recent years – so have been checking up online with You-Tube demonstrations by experts. Practice can be difficult, but there’s the garden, quiet car parks or, even, tennis courts.

I first learned some ballroom dancing as a teenager, to bring more glamour – and girls – into my adolescent life. We still do romantic waltzes, smooth foxtrots, exhilarating quicksteps and even sexy Latin numbers, but find ‘sequence’ the most sociable way to dance.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not a strutting performer, but try to be a smart partner supplying a reliable lead, except when she points out I’ve gone wrong! Dress code isn’t stuffy; suit jackets come off, followed by ties; short-sleeved shirts are popular, as crowded ballrooms get warm. My role’s more as a background foil, to She Who Knows’ feminine glitter.

Essentially, though, it’s about enjoying ourselves. There’s excellent live music, some refreshments to be enjoyed and, eventually, a sumptuous, romantic meal later - cooked by hotel chefs who do know what they’re doing.

It all helps round off a pleasant day of exercise for both mind and body - as well, of course, some fun. We’ve made many new friends, too - you should try it sometime!

* Roy’s books are published by FeedARead.com Publishing, sponsored by the British Arts Council. Also available on Kindle from Amazon and at Waterstones.)