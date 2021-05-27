A Word In Your Ear with Roy Edmonds - Thursday, May 27, 2021

Birthday drinks

But, first, there’s our summer plants to see to within our much-treasured garden. Behind the sedate, Victorian frontage of Edmonds Towers it’s now like a quiet corner of Eden, a South-Sea island paradise – thanks to She Who Knows.

After our latest visit to her favoured garden centre upon the Moss, exuberant colours abound and, grudgingly, I’m recovering from the shock received at its cash-point exit. I’d only bought some plant feed, while also persuading She Who to settle for a pretty, little hanging basket of pink petunias – rather than one the size of a ballroom chandelier. She also got a couple of wisteria-like plastic vines.

“You’ll need to insert your card,” the pleasant sales assistant warned, as I offered it for contact-less sale. “That’s just 70 pounds 96 pence.”

“How much!” I exploded, making other patrons turn. She calmly repeated the bill and I tried to insert our code, my hands actually shaking with shock.

“How much were these things?” I demanded later, nodding at the artificial flowers. She Who Knows just shrugged, not being concerned with such mundane matters.

“Never mind, they’ll look really nice and they’ll last,” she placated, breaking a stunned silence as we drove home. “Then you can drink your birthday wine, enjoying it all.”

That cheered me. “Hmm, I’ll even raise a toast to Nora and Bert,” I told her.

Those were the canny founders of that exotic-sounding garden centre, if you reverse their two down-to-earth names.

For Roy’s latest books visit royedmonds-blackpool.com.