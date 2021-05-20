A Word In Your Ear with Roy Edmonds - Thursday, May 20. 2021

Beer

According to my mother I arrived weighing in at about 10lbs and, amazingly, that’s just about what I’ve shed in weight during lockdown – through not eating out or going to the pub.

“Are you all right?” asked a regular at my local this week, then added words I’d never heard before, “You look a bit gaunt.”

The comment about me was so unusual I retold it later at home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Gaunt!” She Who Knows echoed in disbelief. “You’ve never been that and certainly aren’t now.”

“Hmm, I’m not so sure,” I muttered, examining my facial profile in her mirror, “Perhaps I should get out more – to both the chippy and pub, enjoy a drop more wine at home too.”

But, as She Who occasionally points out, I’m still strictly overweight – clinically – and hardly fading away. Thankfully, though, I’m much lighter than my peak of more than 15 stones when, as my wife enjoys recalling, a smart weighing machine instructed me to, ‘See your physician immediately!’

When growing up I was described variously as ‘bonny’ by visitors, then ‘chubby’ by Dad who, more sympathetically, also added, “But it’s only puppy fat.” Mum was kinder, saying I was, “Just big-boned.”

When I got fitter through sport I was described as ‘chunky’ by a mate’s wife – though her husband was a bean-pole.

Now I’d personally lean towards ‘sturdy’ but, to most other people I suspect, ‘stocky’. This is further reinforced by lazy posture and diminishing height through ageing.

However, I’ll settle for gaunt, too, if that means more treats at last.

For Roy’s books visit royedmonds-blackpool.com