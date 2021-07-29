A Word In Your Ear with Roy Edmonds - Thursday, July 29, 2021

Tennis

That makes three tennis clubs we play at for different reasons – and a couple of cricket clubs (for watching and relaxing). If that seems excessive, the annual subscriptions are small when you weigh up all the free pleasure, beautiful surroundings, new friendships and club comforts available. The dearest fees amount to a weekly cost equivalent to a couple of bar drinks; the least dear only half of that amount – and that’s for the pair of us.

Fairhaven has more daytime social tennis, beside its lake and with a diverse mix of extraordinarily friendly people – perhaps it has something to do with the scenic surroundings, also a shared challenge from unpredictable grass courts and changing though ozone-laden winds. We also liked the simple, timber clubhouse with kettle and fridge offering milk for teas, cakes and choc-ices.

Away from top-level sport, local clubs are all a little different. You can even begin to spot their members’ characteristics, often formed by the premises themselves. In tennis, grass-court players tend to have shorter back-swings to their strokes and take the ball earlier, or in the air if possible – because bounces vary so much.

Years ago we used a council indoor court by Stanley Park, an old aircraft hanger-type building of rusting metal and concrete. Because of its low roof, players got used to avoiding lobs and keeping them low. Also, there was little space around the court, so they stood their ground and came forward in attack.

See what I mean? Our surroundings and fellow members’ habits can influence ourselves.

Like all sport, its lessons are worth remembering through life too. Fresh people bring new enjoyments; different surroundings fresh challenges and achievements. What’s more, it’s healthy - and fun too!

For Roy’s latest books visit royedmonds-blackpool.com.