A Word In Your Ear with Roy Edmonds

We were with Elvis Presley last weekend. Not the real one, of course, but globe-trotting tribute act Chris Connor – who was back on our Fylde coast.

It’s amazing how the songs and style of ‘The King’ have lasting, universal appeal. I hadn’t been a fan back in his day, but now rate his ballads, in particular, as good as any. Overheard conversation in the queue was of pilgrimages not only to Memphis, but even a hotel in Germany where Elvis stayed as a GI.

Of course, his looks were sultry, sexy and stunning. Chris (pictured), also, doesn’t disappoint in appearance (in white-tasselled, sequinned leathers), voice or delivery. He makes funny, droll asides, too, though not today ‘politically correct’.

However, bringing everything bang up to date, Covid restrictions were in force.

That meant three shorter shows instead of one. Lytham’s Lowther Theatre (please don’t redevelop and spoil this little gem) would only be a third full. Also, there was no band, just recorded backing.

Still, it was great to be in a theatre again. ‘Elvis’, naturally, is far from ‘woke’. He bemoaned the drawbacks of pandemic restrictions and face masks.

He even remarked, more generally, on current conduct codes. “You can’t laugh today at a man wearing a skirt. Or, I suppose, call someone a dwarf.” (Not that we’d noticed either.)

Furthermore, he was no longer giving away his trademark silk scarves to female fans. “They’re made in China, maybe I’ve been spreading this thing!”

Still, his predominantly ‘mature’ audience took all this as light-hearted relief.

It’s wonderful to again, if cautiously, have a ‘good night out’, while some things about us never change.

It’s right to seek more ‘inclusiveness’, compassion and tolerance for we all still have those same old passions and fears. It’s what such lasting hits commemorate – love stories, triumphs and tragedies.

Even our leaders, like Health Secretaries, suffer similar.

