Booths tasty tomato sauce recipe
This sauce be used as the basis for everything from spaghetti bolognese to paella, and can add a bit of pep to stews and casseroles. And you can double to quantities to make it in bulk and freeze the sauce in portions, making dinner time a cinch.
Tomato sauce
Serves 4 l Prep: 10 mins l Cook: 15 mins
ingredients
1 tbsp olive oil
1 clove garlic
1 shallot
Half tbsp cider vinegar
1 tsp sugar
Pinch of chilli flakes
1 tin of chopped
tomatoes
Small bunch basil
Salt and pepper
to taste
Method
1. Thinly slice the shallot and garlic and gently fry in the oil for 1 minute.
2. Add the vinegar, sugar, chilli flakes and continue to cook for 30 seconds.
3. Turn up the heat and add the chopped tomatoes. Once it has come to the boil, remove from the heat and season with salt and pepper.
4. Add the sauce and chopped basil to a blender and pulse until you’ve reached your desired consistency.
Chef's tip: Add 200ml of hot veg stock for a quick and easy tomato and basil soup.