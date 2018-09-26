Andy Mitchell from Radio Wave

Among all the events happening in town over the weekend, one you may have also noticed passing by (every few minutes in fact) was the terrific Blackpool Heritage Transport festival.

Now entrenched in the resort’s annual September calendar, it’s usually held at the end of the month.

Go on... ask me why - local history bit here.

It was on September 29, 1885 that Blackpool’s first tramway took to the tracks, the first electric tramway in the UK, and they’re still at it.

Transport fans from all over the country and even Europe come flocking to the spiritual home of the tramcar to enjoy a weekend of reliving past times on the town’s fabulous heritage trams.

The Blackpool Heritage team, in turn, pull out all the stops (or is that throw all the levers?) to get as many of our old favourites out of the sheds into the light of day so we can enjoy them once again.

I was thrilled to get the chance to do a bit of bus driving again. Back in my youth when I was stick thin and looking 12, the then Blackpool Corporation Transport General Manager entrusted the latest kit of the day into my hands to, well, be a bus driver.

That was a long time ago, but my love of bus driving never went away even though I’ve spent the last 30 odd years mithering you every hour on the radio.

Now my limited knowledge of the technical details of Blackpool’s buses and trams is eclipsed by that demonstrated by the armies of enthusiasts who made the annual pilgrimage to Rigby Road last weekend.

Numbers were swapped, photos taken (from every angle) and friendships renewed, and I was just happy to take a Swift single decker (the ones with the exit doors which pounded the streets from 1969 to 1988), on nine trips to the airport and back.

From a business perspective of course that the town is so busy right now is just terrific. This event, along with others taking place, packed more of their respective fans into Blackpool to stay the night, buy a breakfast or a coffee, and yes a bus and tram ticket.

The autumn is looking good..the town is packed, and so it should be.

Ding ding... next stop Half Term.