Blackpool Transport are freezing subscription prices on 7-day and 30-day saver tickets before fare changes on 31st March 2024.

The subscription price freeze will keep the daily cost of a 30-day saver ticket at £2.53 for unlimited travel on Blackpool Transport buses and trams.

Subscriptions renew automatically with no contract commitments, allowing customers to cancel at any time.

Group tickets for any 5 customers to get unlimited travel will stay at the same price of £18.

In line with the Government’s £2 Fare Cap, single adult bus tickets will also stay locked in at £2 until 31st December 2024.

There will be a grace period until the end of April for customers who wish to opt into a subscription.

Customers who cancel their subscription and re-subscribe after the end of April will pay the new price.

James Clough, Blackpool Transport’s Director of Finance and Commercial, said: “We are excited to introduce our subscription price freeze for customers who travel frequently with us.

“Reliable, valuable travel is what we aim to deliver every day, therefore we are maintaining the same fares on selected tickets to keep our customers moving on the Fylde Coast.”

Customers can lock in their subscriptions for 7-day and 30-day tickets on the Blackpool Transport app.

Blackpool Transport Services is a local, award-winning bus and tram operator serving the Fylde Coast with a high frequency bus network linking Lytham, St Annes, Blackpool, Bispham, Fleetwood, Cleveleys and Poulton.

The network is a cost-effective way of travelling around the Fylde Coast area, with high visibility, environmentally friendly buses and easy to follow timetables to make your journey easy and pleasurable.