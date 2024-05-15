Opening date announced for water activities site Wild Shore Blackpool -formerly Blackpool Wake Park
The amenity, which offered wake boarding and various other activities, was based on the established Ream Hills Holiday Park in Weeton for 12 years but closed in September 2022.
Now Wild Shore, formerly known as outdoor adventure activities provider ADV, are ready to reopen the site and have revealed new plans and the re-launch date.
The amenity, now called Wild Shore Blackpool, will be similar to the previous operation but with a number of differences.
One of them is a new fun-packed activity called Ringo
When will it reopen and what is planned?
The company says: “We are delighted to announce that we will be opening the site from Wednesday May 29 - just in time for some half term fun.”
It says activities will include the floating Aquapark, paddleboarding, wakeboarding, Ringo rides, and open water swimming.
The Ringo rides are new and involve large inflatable, donut-shaped tube attached by a rope and being towed by the speedboat.
Wild Shore Blackpool’s Facebook site says: “For only £30.00 per group (not per person) up to three people at a time are pulled up the lake with everyone jumping on and off over the session! Playing different games and challenges the Ringo is great for all ages and the perfect addition after an Aqua Park session.” Based in Edinburgh, Wild Shore also runs sites at Delamere in rural Cheshire, and Dundee, althugh it is no longer involved in former ADV sites at New Brighton in the Wirrall area and Liverpool.
