A new candy shop in Cleveleys offering more than 350 sweets is set to open soon.

Sweet-Time on Nutter Road will welcome customers for the first time on Saturday, March 22.

Open six days a week, the shop will feature an extensive pick 'n' mix selection.

There will also be traditional handmade gluten-free fudge and a variety of freeze-dried treats on offer.

“Plus, if you like popcorn, we have the most amazing range of over 20 different flavours,” a spokesperson for Sweet-Time said.

“When deciding on this product, it was the incredible flavours that blew me away.

“The fun part was me and a friend tasting so many samples — all were so ‘scrummy’ and moreish that it was hard not to finish the packet in one go!”

The store will also offer an in-house loyalty scheme, allowing regular customers to enjoy exclusive offers and a freebie upon signing up.

To celebrate the store’s opening day, all Haribo jellies will be £1 per 100g.

A spokesperson added: “We only use the best quality branded sweets and will never use cheap alternatives.”