An open day is beng held in Fleetwood today to give people a chance to find out more about a care company - and also donate some tinned food items.

The event takes place at the base of The Local Care, on 130 Blakiston Street, until 2.30pm.

People who attend are welocme to donate items to The Pantry, the town’s food bank, located at the former Fleetwood Hospital, on North Albert Street.

Rebecca Street, of The Local Care, said: “We are wanting to help out the local community and help with food donations for The Pantry.

“We are holding an open day to allow people to come along and donate food, also have a chat about our company and what we do.

“It’s a great opportunity to find out about the care we offer and also to discuss becoming a carer in the community.”

The Local Care was established over 25 years ago and provides care and support ranging from elderly care, physical disability care, mental health care, children and young people services.”

The Pantry is run by Faith in the Community and is made up of two local Fleetwood Churches. The aims of Faith in the Community are to provide help and support to families and single people in distress due to financial, sickness or family problems.

The Pantry supplies limited food supplies on a weekly basis.

The staff at the Pantry are all unpaid volunteers and the amenity is open from 12 – 3pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays providing food to clients, but there are volunteers at the pantry in the mornings on those days which would be a suitable time for you to drop off any donations.