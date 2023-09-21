News you can trust since 1873
Online dating ended with disaster as controlling Fleetwood man sent his victim 2,940 messages

Blackpool Magistrates heard Jack Martin sent his victim a total of 2,940 texts voice mails and emails.

By Vanessa Sims
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:47 BST
Online dating turned into nightmare for a woman, a court was told.

For when she met Jack Martin in person she found him to be a controlling person.

Fleetwood man Martin (26) of Oxford Road started to tell her where she could go, what she should wear and who she could see.

Eventually the relationship crumbled as Martin tried to driver the woman and her mother apart.

Martin who admitted harassing the woman who hails from South Wales then began bombarding her with messages.

Blackpool Magistrates heard he sent her a total of 2,940 texts voice mails and emails.

They were unwanted by the victim and some abusive and threatening.

Martin who is expecting a child by his new partner had been found guilty in his absence at a trial.

He appeared for sentence in Blackpool where he was given 25 rehabilitation days, 120 hours unpaid work and must pay £888 costs.

His victim was granted a one year restraining order.

Adrian Hill , defending, said Martin had accepted the relationship was over.

