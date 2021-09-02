Ones that got away? The definitive list of players Blackpool were linked with during the transfer window

Three players arrived on deadline day alone in Dujon Sterling, Jordan Gabriel and - eventually - Owen Dale.
Pool were linked with a whole host of names during the summer though, some of them spuriously, others a little bit more concrete.
Here, The Gazette takes a look at those players...
1. Sam Lavelle
The Blackpool-born defender was linked with the Seasiders early on in the window. He did eventually leave Morecambe, joining Charlton Athletic on deadline day.
2. Allan Campbell
The Motherwell midfielder was linked with Blackpool and their Championship rivals Luton Town and Millwall. The 23-year-old eventually settled on Luton though.
3. Elliot Embleton
Pool were keen to bring last season's loan star back to Bloomfield Road on a permanent deal, but the 22-year-old is now heavily involved in Sunderland's first-team plans.
4. Terell Thomas
Pool were linked with the free agent after his departure from AFC Wimbledon. But the centre-back ended up signing for Crewe Alexandra.