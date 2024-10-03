One way road proposed in South Shore as plans for parking scheme move forward
Blackpool Council wants to convert Harrow Place into a one-way road open to eastbound traffic only, in order to implement the new parking scheme.
The council is borrowing £442,000 to create residents-only parking for luxury housing scheme Coastal Point, with the money set to be recouped through parking permits. Currently parking on the road is free and open to all, but time restricted at certain times of the day.
Squires Gate Conservative councillor Carl Mitchellhas previously warned the council may not be able to recoup the money as residents of Coastal Point will not be obliged to pay for a space.
He said some residents have already expressed disappointment at the scheme and how it would be policed. A one-way eastbound traffic system is proposed between the Promenade and Clifton Drive to facilitate safe access for residents and to enable the parking spaces to be provided.
The council has now formally agreed to carry out consultation and advertisement of the scheme, which will lead to the introduction of a traffic regulation order if no objections are received.
