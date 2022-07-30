One rescued from raging house fire in Cleveleys

The fire broke out at a residential property on Gorse Avenue, off Ingleway, shortly after 9am today, July 30.

Six fire engines from Fleetwood, Bispham, Blackpool, South Shore and St Annes rushed to the scene, and an aerial ladder platform was brought in from Preston to aid with the rescue operation.

One witness warned other residents online: “Massive house fire on Gorse Avenue, hope everyone involved is OK, close your windows if you’re in the area and stay clear of the area.”

The fire at its peak this morning, July 30. Picture by Nicholas Collins

Firefighters used two jets and one hose reel to bring the fire under control, and the casualty was saved from the burning building.

Two fire engines and the aerial ladder platform remained at the scene as of 12.10pm, with the street being closed to traffic and pedestrians at both ends. Lancashire police and the North West ambulance service are also in attendance.

The road closure. Picture by Colin Ainscough