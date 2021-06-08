One person treated for smoke inhalation after kitchen fire in Blackpool
One person was given first aid treatment following a kitchen fire at a domestic property in Blackpool.
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 7:45 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 7:48 pm
Two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended the scene in Haig Road shortly before 4.20pm today (June 8).
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.
One person received first aid treatment for suspected smoke inhalation.
Crews were in attendance for one hour.
