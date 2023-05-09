One person treated for smoke inhalation after house fire in Poulton
One person was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a home in Poulton
By Sean Gleaves
Published 9th May 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 17:10 BST
A fire broke out at a domestic property in Station Road at around 7.50pm on Monday, May 8.
Firefighters used a ventilation unit and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.
One casualty was treated by North West Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.
Crews were in attendance for approximately 45 minutes.