News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
2 hours ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
6 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
7 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
9 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
9 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis

One person treated for smoke inhalation after house fire in Poulton

One person was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a home in Poulton

By Sean Gleaves
Published 9th May 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 17:10 BST

A fire broke out at a domestic property in Station Road at around 7.50pm on Monday, May 8.

Three fire engines from Preesall, Blackpool and Bispham were called to the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Independent review into Nicola Bulley case under way
One person was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation following a fire in PoultonOne person was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation following a fire in Poulton
One person was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation following a fire in Poulton
Most Popular

Firefighters used a ventilation unit and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.

One casualty was treated by North West Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.

Hide Ad

Crews were in attendance for approximately 45 minutes.

Related topics:Station RoadBlackpoolBispham