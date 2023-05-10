One person treated for smoke inhalation after flat fire in Blackpool
One person was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a flat in Blackpool,
By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th May 2023, 18:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 18:12 BST
A fire broke out at a flat in Lord Street at around 7.35am on Wednesday (May 10).
Two fire engines from Blackpool were called to the scene.
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and positive pressure ventilation to extinguish the flames.
One casualty suffered from smoke inhalation, the fire service confirmed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.