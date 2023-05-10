News you can trust since 1873
One person treated for smoke inhalation after flat fire in Blackpool

One person was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a flat in Blackpool,

Sean Gleaves
Published 10th May 2023, 18:11 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 18:12 BST

A fire broke out at a flat in Lord Street at around 7.35am on Wednesday (May 10).

Two fire engines from Blackpool were called to the scene.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and positive pressure ventilation to extinguish the flames.

A fire broke out at a flat in Lord Street, BlackpoolA fire broke out at a flat in Lord Street, Blackpool
One casualty suffered from smoke inhalation, the fire service confirmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

