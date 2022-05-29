Two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore were called to the home in Harris Avenue at around 5.05pm on Sunday (May 29).

Firefighters used one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

One casualty received treatment from North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) paramedics.

Two fire engines were called after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a home in South Shore.

There are several simple things you can do to help reduce the risk of a cooking fire in your property:

- Ensure your home has working smoke alarms.

- Keep hobs and ovens clean and free from detritus.

- Don not use the grill as a storage area.

- Set a timer when placing food in the oven.

- Turn the hob and/or grill off if leaving it for any reason.

- Be extra careful if wearing loose-fitting clothing when cooking.

What to do if a fire breaks out in your home:

- Get out. Stay out. Call 999.

- Leave the building immediately.

- Do not attempt to tackle the fire yourself.

- Close the kitchen door on your way out.