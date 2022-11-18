One person taken to hospital after large fire breaks out at home in Warton

Four fire engines from Lytham, Wesham, St Annes, and South Shore attended the scene in Mill Lane at around 6.30am on Friday (November 18).

An aerial ladder platform from Blackpool was also called to help with the incident.

Firefighters used six breathing apparatus, two hose reels, one jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.

“One casualty was conveyed to the hospital for precautionary checks,” crews said.

The road was closed in both directions for a number of hours as firefighters made the scene safe.