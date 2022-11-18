One person taken to hospital after large fire breaks out at home in Warton
One person was taken to hospital after a large fire broke out at a home in Warton.
By Sean Gleaves
3 minutes ago
Updated
18th Nov 2022
Four fire engines from Lytham, Wesham, St Annes, and South Shore attended the scene in Mill Lane at around 6.30am on Friday (November 18).
An aerial ladder platform from Blackpool was also called to help with the incident.
Firefighters used six breathing apparatus, two hose reels, one jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.
“One casualty was conveyed to the hospital for precautionary checks,” crews said.