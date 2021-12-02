One person rescued after fire breaks out in kitchen of Blackpool home

One person was given first aid treatment after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a home in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 9:52 am

Three fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham rushed to the home in Shenstone Road shortly after 11.55pm on Wednesday (December 1).

One casualty was rescued from the building and received treatment from fire crews and North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) personnel.

Firefighters equipped with four breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet and one positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

One person was rescued after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a home in Shenstone Road, Blackpool

Crews were in attendance for around one hour, the fire service said.

An investigation into the cause of the kitchen fire was opened, it added.

NWAS has been approached for comment.

