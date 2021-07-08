One person led to safety after fire in St Annes home
A light fitting caught fire at a residential property in St Annes.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 1:03 pm
One fire engine from St Annes attended the scene in Westgate Road at around 1.10pm today (July 8).
The fire involved a light fitting in the hallway of the property but it had been extinguished prior to the emergency services arriving.
Firefighters equipped with four breathing apparatus led one casualty to safety before using a positive pressure ventilation unit.
Crews were in attendance for approximately half an hour.
