One person injured after kitchen fire near Garstang
A kitchen fire near Garstang left one person injured on Friday.
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 9:48 am
Updated
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 9:52 am
The incident happened just after 9pm at a house on Castle Lane in Barnacre with Bonds.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) sent two fire engines from Garstang and Preston stations to tackle the flames, which involved the kitchen of the house.
A spokesman for LFRS said: "One casualty was treated for smoke inhalation by ambulance service. Crews were at the scene for one hour."
North West Ambulance Service was contacted for comment.