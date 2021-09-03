One person injured after Blackpool Prom fire next to The Manchester pub

Crews from Blackpool, Bispham, South Shore and St Annes were called to the scene after smoke was seen rising from the building's roof at around 7.15pm.

Six engines attended and firefighters were seen entering the four-storey building wearing breathing apparatus to shield them from the smoke.

One person was found injured and was treated at the scene by paramedics. North West Ambulance Service has been approached for an update on their condition.

The incident drew a crowd of onlookers, with customers from The Manchester pub next door watching the event unfold. Pic: Mark Harper

The pavement outside the building was cordoned off whilst fire crews worked at the scene for around two hours.

The fire service said the cause is under joint investigation with Lancashire Police.

"Firefighters used two hose reels, four breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

Crews from Blackpool, Bispham, South Shore and St Annes were called to the scene after smoke was seen rising from the roof of the building at around 7.15pm last night (Thursday, September 2). Pic: Mark Harper

During the firefighting, crews punched out a window on the top floor to allow smoke to escape, sending a glass pane smashing to the pavement below.

