One person hospitalised after fire breaks out in kitchen of Fleetwood home

Three fire engines from Bispham and Fleetwood rushed to the incident in Forshaw Close at around 3.30am today (September 9).

Crews knew a fire had started in the kitchen of a domestic property, but it was "unclear if there was a person still inside", a spokesman for LFRS said.

Once at the scene, firefighters helped one casualty to safety before they were taken to hospital for treatment for the effects of smoke inhalation.

Crews equipped with four breathing apparatus used two hose reels and one fan unit to extinguish the flames.

They were in attendance for approximately two hours.