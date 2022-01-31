One person hospitalised after camper van bursts into flames in St Annes
One person was taken to hospital after a camper van went up in flames in St Annes.
Three fire engines, two from St Annes and one from Lytham, were called to battle the blaze in Alexandria Drive on Friday (January 28).
Pictures from the scene showed plumes of black smoke billowed into the air and large flames emanated from the vehicle.
Police could also be seen keeping the public away as firefighters battled the blaze.
Firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the flames after arriving at the scene at around 1.25pm.
"One casualty suffered smoke inhalation and was conveyed to hospital," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said.
"Crews were in attendance for approximately an hour."
