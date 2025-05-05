One of our alpacas is missing and we're desperate for her to be found

By Richard Hunt
Published 5th May 2025, 12:12 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 12:18 BST
A female alpaca has escaped from an Over Wyre farm and the owners are desperate to get her back home safely

The dark brown alpaca lives with others at the Lodge Farm Alpacas family farm in Hambleton but went missing yesterday.

A alpaca has gone missing from family farm in HambeltonA alpaca has gone missing from family farm in Hambelton
A alpaca has gone missing from family farm in Hambelton | Third party

In an appeal on social media, a spokesman said: “One of our young females has gone missing . She is dark brown , very timid. Please keep a look out if you’re close by .”

Alpacas are native to the high Andes Mountains of South America but alpaca farms are popular in the UK due to the animals' gentle nature, low land requirements, and the growing demand for their fiber.

They are also seen as a sustainable and financially rewarding livestock business, particularly for smallholders and those looking to diversify their agricultural operation .

