One of our alpacas is missing and we're desperate for her to be found
The dark brown alpaca lives with others at the Lodge Farm Alpacas family farm in Hambleton but went missing yesterday.
In an appeal on social media, a spokesman said: “One of our young females has gone missing . She is dark brown , very timid. Please keep a look out if you’re close by .”
Alpacas are native to the high Andes Mountains of South America but alpaca farms are popular in the UK due to the animals' gentle nature, low land requirements, and the growing demand for their fiber.
They are also seen as a sustainable and financially rewarding livestock business, particularly for smallholders and those looking to diversify their agricultural operation .
