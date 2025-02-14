One of Fylde coast's top restaurants - the Trafalfgar - is up for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long-established Fleetwood restaurant which has been known for its expertly cooked fish dishes is up for sale.

It will be the end of an era when The Trafalgar restaurant, on North Albert Street, is sold, as it has been a family-run business since 1967.

For many years Russell Smith has run the restaurant with wife Delyse, and his brother Aaron and wife Andrea, and the Trafalgar has long been noted as one of the Fylde coast’s best restaurants.

However, they are now planning to retire and the restaurant - and its substantial accommodation - are up for sale with an attractive price tag of £325,000.

For someone wanting to make an investment, it’s a great opportunity, says agent Kenrick and Co.

Kenrick says: “This substantial corner property is situated in a prominent position in the seaside town of Fleetwood.

“The business has been successfully trading as a licensed restaurant since 1967 and has been offered for sale as part of our clients’ impending retirement.

“The property would be ideal to split into two individual venues if so desired, so there is potential to increase income.

“Viewing of this property is highly recommended.”

What is included?

Ground Floor: Main Entrance leading to feature vestibule entrance. Open Plan Bar/Lounge Area with feature fireplace, panelled walls, fitted timber bar and seating for diners.Main Dining Room with archway leading to further dining area with archway leading to three smaller dining areas.

There is a toilet area with Ladies and Gents toilets. Kitchen with non-stick flooring and a range of commercial equipment including; stainless steel worktops, extraction units, stainless steel commercial fridges and freezers.There is also a Still room.

Lower Ground Floor: This is taken up by a substantial Cellar Area

First Floor: The property’s private accommodation is spacious There is a lounge with laminate flooring and wall lighting, three bedrooms as well as a shower and toilet, a laundry room and utility room.

For further details visit:https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/licensed-restaurant-with-substantial-private-accommodation-in-blackpool.aspx