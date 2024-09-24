Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Blackpool’s most-loved cafes has gone on the market.

After 27-years in the same hands, Cafe Continental in Topping Street is now being offered for £49,950.

The price is for the business only, not the building, which there is a seven year lease in place at £12,000 per year.

The news has come as a shock to patrons, who expressed their fondness for the business and staff. Owner Robert Pilling took to social media said that it was an “absolutely thriving business” but “just wants to enjoy the rest of my life now”.

Customers said he should be proud of his work, others saying it is “definitely the best cafe in Blackpool”.

Cafe Continental, Topping Street, Blackpool | Kays Peake Properties/Rightmove

What do you get?

The business rates as 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor, has a five-star hygiene rating and turnover levels are said to be “in the region of £85,000”. There’s also an alcohol licence in place, with scope for later openings. It currently opens from 9am-4pm during the week and till 5pm on weekends.

The double-fronted premises can cater for 48 covers and comes fully equipped with a double deep fat fryer, single deep fat fryer, griddle, six burner gas cooker, grill, seven microwaves, a coffee machine, fridges and freezers.