One of a kind Blackpool period home offers space, charm and history

It’s currently on the market with Blanc Street for £725,000 and is located at 137 Preston New Road, Blackpool, FY3 9NG.

Tucked behind an elegant rose garden and tree-lined frontage, 137 Preston New Road offers a rare opportunity to own a unique period home with charm in spades and room to grow.

This distinctive property delivers expansive accommodation across two floors, plus two detached double garages - ideal for hobbyists, car enthusiasts or extra storage.

From the moment you step into the grand entrance hall the home’s original features take centre stage with exposed beams, crafted joinery and a sweeping staircase that sets the tone for what’s inside.

The main living space includes a front-facing lounge, formal dining room and a tucked away private bar.

It’s perfect for hosting or winding down, with multiple reception rooms, including a snug and a separate home office.

The generous kitchen links seamlessly to the living areas and includes a separate utility and downstairs toilet, while upstairs you’ll find four spacious double bedrooms.

Outdoors, the home is just as impressive. Immaculate front and rear gardens offer tranquil spots for entertaining or unwinding, with mature borders and an inviting lawn.

The two double garages add even more value, offering scope for everything from home gyms to workshop space.

