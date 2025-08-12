One man was arrested during a protest outside the Metropole Hotel during the busy Blackpool Air Show weekend, police have confirmed.

The individual was taken into custody for being drunk and disorderly.

The protest drew attention amid ongoing tensions surrounding demonstrations targeting hotels housing asylum seekers.

One man was arrested during a protest outside the Metropole Hotel in Blackpool over the weekend | Google

Despite concerns and speculation ahead of the weekend, police reported only this single arrest.

Last year’s protest at the same location escalated into violent disorder, resulting in nearly 20 arrests and clashes between far-right demonstrators and counter-protesters.

This year, Lancashire Police reassured the public that any disorder would be dealt with firmly and fairly.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We want to reassure the communities of Lancashire that if we become aware of planned protests or disorder, we can respond quickly and effectively.

“Appropriate resources will be deployed in response to planned protests or disorder, while dedicated intelligence teams are already in place, working to identify any risks or threats to our communities.”

The force added: “Our policing response to planned protests balances the lawful right to peaceful protest with the need to prevent serious disruption and to protect everyone’s right to go about their lives without fear or risk of harm.

“If anyone commits a criminal offence at a protest or engages in disorder, they will be dealt with fairly but firmly and within the law.

“In Lancashire, we have a strong tradition of community, and we will work with residents and partners to ensure we are ready to respond appropriately.”