A new bistro has opened its doors in Cleveleys.

Sandra Bryne has been running pop up food stalls around Lancashire for a year but recently decided to invest full time in her passion by creating the Frilly Pig Bistro.

Sandra said: “I did do live events for 12 months and pop up events selling pulled pork barmcakes and an amazing homemade barbecue sauce which has been very popular with the Frilly Piglets.

“That took off really well and I’ve had very good feedback. Once I had a taste of that I really wanted to do something with food full time.”

The new bistro opened on December 14 on Victoria Road West in Cleveleys | National World

The bistro opened on Saturday, December 14 and had a very positive response from foodies in Cleveleys.

Prior to opening, Mrs Byrne gave the bistro a £25,000 revamp.

Mrs Bryne said: “I viewed this property in November last year and knuckled down with a friend who lives in Australia and worked on a business plan. It all looked really positive and my family and friends have really pulled together and we have had some great workmen here who have worked out of hours to get this place open before Christmas.”

The bistro’s menu is set to be updated frequently so there will always be something new to try for local foodies.

Dishes on the menu include Lasagna, honey glazed ham, salmon and Sunday roasts. The bistro will be offering more than just delicious food to local residents as on Friday, December 20 there will be live music to enjoy.

Frilly Pig Bistro in Cleveleys. | National World

Mrs Bryne said: “We’ve got some great bars just over the tram tracks, the Shipwreck, Corkscrew, Decades and Glass House. On this side of the tram tracks since backstage has opened up, that has gone from being amazing to even bigger and better. I just thought that somewhere in between was absolutely perfect for good food on a night out and it’s just reinvigorating the high street really.

“There are a lot of empty shops and if we bring more people to the area, then hopefully those shops will fill up and we can create a bit of a hub in Cleveleys.”

Mrs Bryne said: “When we have gigs on we will have a slightly different menu, we will have wings and sharing platters and things like that. But when we have background music and it’s a slower day we will have nice all freshly cooked food, roasts and lovely vegetarian offers and on Sunday’s we are going to stick to roasts.

“We want to bring some nice Sunday roasts to Cleveleys.”