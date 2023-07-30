The community has backed calls for answers around the whereabouts of missing Blackpool teenager Charlene Downes.

Charlene was 14 when she was last seen in Blackpool town centre on November 1, 2003. Despite a long investigation, police have never found her.

Charlene Downes, 14, who went missing from home in Buchanan Street, Blackpool, at the beginning of November 2003.

Detectives still investigating the case believe she was sexually exploited and murdered, while a £100,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the conviction of her killer/s.

The mystery of what happened to the tragic teen still haunts the resort nearly 20 years on.

As the two decade anniversary looms, the teen's mum Karen Downes says she still lives in hope that her daughter is alive and well.

Making an emotional plea to end her family's ‘terrible nightmare’, she called for Charlene to let the family know if she’s alive and safe.Karen, 58, told Blackpool Gazette: “I always live in hope that Charlene is alive and happy somewhere.and I hope that you are happy sweetheart.”

Charlene would now be 34 years old. She was feared to have been targeted by paedophiles before she disappeared.

Charlene Downes and the alleyway off Abingdon Street, Backpool, said to be where she was last seen

Gazette readers echoed calls for the truth of what happened to Charlene to finally be found.

Aliyah said: "Shout louder, Karen. Shout it from the roof tops!! The more attention you bring to yourself the more chance that poor little girl gets justice."

Roz Hedley said: "I bet there are a number of people getting a little bit of a sweat on!

"They really didn’t bank on an incredible and VERY determined lady getting involved and fighting Charlene’s corner. Shame on every single adult who let this child down every step of the way! #justiceforcharlene."

Alan Parr said: "Hope one day you get the answers you looking for, must be hard to lose a loved one and not knowing what has happened to them."

Liam Hilton said: "Charlene was in my class at St George's before she vanished. All the kids in our year heard rumors (of exploitation), then she vanished."

Dave Green said: "They know what happened to her but the police cocked up the investigation."

Paula Wood said: "I pray this poor kid gets some justice."

Karen Downes makes appeal for information on Charlene 20 years after she went missing

Talking directly to her missing daughter, Karen said: "We miss you more than words could ever describe. Please if you are out there let us know. End our terrible nightmare and torment we have suffered over the last 20 years.”

The Downes family was struck with further tragedy last December when Charlene’s brother Robert died from an accidental heroin overdose aged just 30.

Karen, who still lives in the resort added: “You’re an auntie now, and your nieces and nephews miss you.”

Meanwhile, a cold case unit at Leeds Trinity University has begun investigating the disappearance, as part of a campaign to get justice for the Blackpool teenager.

During the police investigation, they found she and other girls in the area had been groomed by several men for sexual favours.

What emerged from Charlene’s disappearance was a worrying picture of child sexual exploitation in Blackpool which campaigners say hasn’t gone away.

Report information about Charlene Downes

We will be publishing more articles about the Justice For Charlene Downes campaign and research project as we approach the 20th anniversary of her disappearance.