It’s the night they have all been waiting for!

Pop superstar Olly Murs is in town and ready to headline the biggest party in Blackpool’s calendar - the 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On.

Youngsters have draggd their parents from near and far to get a chance of seeing their pop crush up close.

Gazette reporter Sean Gleaves is at the Switch On talking to fans in the queue.

Here’s what they had to say....