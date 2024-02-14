'Oh what a night!' - charity One Fylde celebrates biggest night in its history

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Attended by nearly 250people and with live music from popular local band The Deadbeats, the event was kindly sponsored and supported by leading local businesses.

One Fylde’s CEO Tracey Bush said: “Our warmest congratulations go to all of the winners and to the shortlisted finalists. It was a fantastic achievement and we’re delighted to celebrate all of the accomplishments this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a great night to remember, the biggest in our history, and our sincere thanks go out to everyone involved in the organisation and to our kind sponsors as well as to our brilliant host Steve Royle and the fabulous Deadbeats for keeping everyone entertained all evening.”

Winner Philip Owen collects his award for 'Exceptional Entrepreneur, The Wendy Magee Memorial Trophy

The One Fylde Celebration Awards (OFCAs) winners are:

Exceptional Entrepreneur, The Wendy Magee Memorial Trophy – Philip Owen (individual supported by One Fylde)

Life Change – Tracy Roberts (One Fylde colleague)

Mover of Mountains – Lisa Lamb (One Fylde colleague)

Community Hero – Jayne Fear (One Fylde colleague)

Workforce Developer – Toni Dawson (One Fylde colleague)

The Coach – Dave Robinson (One Fylde colleague)

Shining Star – Mark Lancaster (individual supported by One Fylde)

Creative Genius – ‘Smiley’ Scott Hollanby (individual supported by One Fylde)

Social Butterfly – John Goodall (individual supported by One Fylde)

Dream Team – Enterprises (individuals supported by One Fylde & colleagues)

One Fylde chair David Stanhope said: “There was so much for the individuals we support and our team members to celebrate, it’s been a truly remarkable year of outstanding achievements and, as it’s our fifth anniversary, we’d wanted to mark the occasion in style with a gala dinner for all our guests, showcasing all that has been achieved over the past year.”

One Fylde, a 400-strong charity, which provides person-centred support, accommodation and exciting enterprises for adults with learning disabilities and autism across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, supports more than 230 individuals. Its purpose is to contribute to the wellbeing of everyone who is part of One Fylde, and to ensure that they are treated with respect and enabled to live the best life possible.

Host Steve Royle had guests rolling in the aisles

Businesses supporting the OFCAs include:

Exceptional Entrepreneur, The Wendy Magee Memorial Trophy – Booths

Life Change – MJV & Co Solicitors

Mover of Mountains – Black Barn Architecture

Community Here – Knight Air

Workforce Developer – My Learning Cloud

The Coach – Champion Group

Shining Star – String-Systems

Creative Genius – Voodoo Agency

Social Butterfly – Forsyth & Steele

Dream Team – CL Danson

The awards top a trailblazing 12 months for One Fylde, who not only supports people with learning disabilities and autism, but the charity also provides opportunities for the people it supports to live their fullest life possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Riches, the charity’s Director of Operations & Quality said: “This includes providing opportunities through the charity’s enterprises, it is an outstanding example of showing the important contribution that people with learning disabilities and autism can and do make to society every day.

Host Steve Royle had guests rolling in the aisles

“One Fylde is an exemplar in its field, integrating people into the community, empowering them to volunteer at other local charities, such as Lytham Hall, and supporting other opportunities, for instance, presenting on One Fylde’s very own internet radio station.

“One Fylde demonstrates and champions the valuable role that people with learning disabilities and autism can play in everyday life, providing a sense of self-esteem, wellbeing and purpose for the people it supports, I would like to pay tribute to everyone involved for the organisation’s outstanding achievements, particularly this year, well done all.”

One Fylde supports people by providing them with work-based opportunities. As well as many programmes, it also runs a number of enterprises, two of which are based at Queensway Park Farm. Its Gardening group offers garden maintenance to homes and businesses across the Fylde Coast, while the Recycling Team provides regular cardboard, paper, soft plastics and textile collections from local businesses.