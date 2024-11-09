A vlogging YouTuber ready to review their stay at a cheap Blackpool hotel cancelled last minute after being disgusted by the unclean room and shared bathroom.

Katie Myers runs the Myers Family Vlogging channel with her family and produces a range of content about lots of different topics, including hotel reviews.

Mrs Myers paid £16 for her room at the Midway hotel but did not end up completing her stay after she found that her room and the shared bathroom were both dirty.

In the Youtube video Mrs Myers said: “Oh my god that towel stinks.” After picking up the towel that was left on the bed when she got into her room at the hotel.

There were lots of other problems with the room including a dirty bed sheet, as well as hairs in the bed and a dark stain which looked like blood on the mattress.

Midway Hotel on Lonsdale Road in Blackpool. | Google Street View

Other issues that were discovered by Mrs Myers when she inspected the room was paint on the curtains and the window where the latch was broken meaning that she was unable to close the window. She showed in the video that the TV remote and the TV were dirty as well. The remote was also missing batteries.

Mrs Myers said: “When you stay in this property you get a shared bathroom so lets go and have a look.”

The shower was unclean and in the video there was a ball of hair inside it as well. The floor underneath the bathmat in the shower was also unclean with black dots and marks on the floor.

Mrs Myers said: “I am lucky I can pick up my bag now and walk home. Some families will save up all year to go somewhere like this and if you did get a room like this it would ruin your holiday.”

The Midway hotel was approached for comment.